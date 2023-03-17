(Bloomberg) -- Listen to The Big Take podcast on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Terminal.

For months, Israeli citizens––including CEOs, doctors, hedge fund executives, lawyers, and soldiers–have protested in the streets against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to diminish the authority of the nation’s Supreme Court. The government aims to give Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, the power to overrule the court’s decisions with a simple majority vote. It could have far-reaching consequences within Israel–and for its standing as a strong democracy in a volatile region of the world.

Bloomberg’s Israel Bureau Chief Ethan Bronner joins this episode from Tel Aviv to talk about what’s at stake — and why so many Israelis from all walks of life are demanding Netanyahu withdraw the plan.

