Israelis Returning From U.K. to Be Sent to Quarantine Hotels

(Bloomberg) --

Israelis returning from the U.K., Denmark, and South Africa will be sent to isolation in government-run quarantine sites to help prevent a mutant strain of coronavirus from entering the country.

Emerging scientific evidence suggests the new variant can spread significantly more quickly than previous strains in circulation and is behind a huge surge in infections in the U.K. in recent days. Israelis traveling back from the three countries were until now permitted to isolate at home.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said earlier that his government was considering barring non-residents from entering Israel from those countries. Foreigners who purchased tickets on a flight from London were not permitted on board the plane, Ynet website reported.

