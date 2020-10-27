(Bloomberg) -- Israir Airlines & Tourism Ltd. is in advanced talks with Etihad Airways to use its flight training facility in Abu Dhabi, an arrangement that would allow the airline to transfer its pilot simulator training from Europe to the Gulf.

Israir plans to begin flying to Abu Dhabi in December, it said in a statement. The potential plan to move periodic pilot training would reduce hotel, flight and training costs, Israir said.

The carrier operates four Airbus 320 planes and its 32 pilots currently undertake their periodic training in Amsterdam.

Read: UAE-Based Israeli In Talks to Buy Israir While Al Habtoor Passes

Talks with Etihad were made possible due to the normalization pact between Israel and the United Arab Emirates in September. Last week, the two countries signed agreements on visas and aviation.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.