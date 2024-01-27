(Bloomberg) -- Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. advised shareholders in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. to reject a $1.66 billion takeover proposal from private equity firm Ascendent Capital Partners.

The sale process was “relatively short” and appeared to have “included little effort at price maximization,” ISS said in a report. That follows a recommendation from Glass, Lewis & Co. to also vote against the offer on the basis that Hollysys could fetch “potentially materially greater value” from other bidders.

Last month, Beijing-based automation and control systems developer Hollysys agreed to be acquired by Ascendent, which already owns 13.7% of the the US-listed company, for $26.50 per share in cash. The board unanimously endorsed the offer.

“Given the questionable effort to maximize price, the unreasonably high standard to which Ascendent’s main competitor has been held, and the inexplicably truncated process, votes against the proposed transaction are warranted,” ISS said in the report.

While a rejection would likely pressure the share price in the short term, ISS said that this could be mitigated by “multiple active suitors whose appetite for price increases has not yet been tested.”

Hollysys has attracted several takeover bids since the end of 2020. Last month, Dazheng Group led an improved offer to acquire the company for $29 per share in an attempt to thwart Ascendent.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.