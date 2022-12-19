(Bloomberg) -- At Bloomberg Pursuits, we love to travel. And we always want to make sure we’re doing it right. So we’re talking to globe-trotters in all of our luxury fields—food, wine, sports, cars, real estate—to learn about their high-end hacks, tips, and off-the-wall experiences. These are the Distinguished Travel Hackers.

Issa Rae was an early YouTube breakout star via her Awkward Black Girl series. It quickly led to a deal with HBO, for which she created, wrote and starred in the critical darling Insecure, which earned her multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations over a five-season run. She has segued from that into feature film roles, including the recently released Vengeance, and she voices one of the leads in the upcoming animation Spider Man: Into the Spider-verse.

Rae, 37, spoke to Pursuits as part of her long-standing partnership with American Express, for whom she’s worked on promoting Black Small Businesses via its Small Business Saturday campaign and participated in live events and podcasts. Her latest gig was helping to promote Amex Travel’s 2023 Trending Destinations list, and the guaranteed late checkout that Platinum Card members receive when they book via Amex.

Her favorite airline is a close run between Delta—“Their app is just out of this world”—and Emirates. “I treated myself to first class for the first time in January, and I was, like, ‘I just want to go wherever they fly.’ I went crazy, I went all in: I ate everything on the menu, and I still use the perks from that little travel kit. It was like an apartment in the sky, and I didn’t want to land.” She’s a points-tracking pro and has banked at least 500,000 miles between those airlines. Rae doesn’t fritter them away on vacations, though. “I let them accumulate in case there’s some amazing flying emergency I’ll need them for.”

Rae lives in Los Angeles with her husband, Louis Diame. These are her travel tips.

Quality control a hotel room with this one check. (Warning: You never know what you’ll find)

When I go to my room, I look in all the top corners and bottom corners by the floor and the ceiling. That’s important to me for cleanliness. I will look at every single one. And if I see dust? I see they’re not serious about it. One time, I went to a hotel and I didn’t check the top of the closet. I had a visitor coming in—someone who is very important to me—and they went into the closet and discovered a condom there that I had just been living with. I was too short, so I couldn’t see it. It was just there. Maybe an NBA player was staying there or something? So the bar, the bar is higher than that.

As long as you’re out with at least one friend, embrace every invitation from a local . You never know the coincidences that could happen.

I was working in the UK, and I had to do reshoots for a movie. I was, like, I want to go to South London—Brixton—because I heard it’s popping out there. I wanted to just hang out, so the first place I stop at is a bar. It’s popping, but I really have to use the restroom. Sometimes, I forget that I can be recognizable, and these girls followed me to the bathroom. They were nice enough but drunk as f---. I went to another spot in South London, and they followed me there. So you know what? By that time, I’ve had multiple drinks, so I’m, like, “What do y’all want?” They said, “We want to show you what our city’s about.”

I felt safe to let my guard down, because my friend was there. So we hung out, partied together and it was just my favorite experience, with these four British Black girls. That was maybe three or four years ago. Now, I do the Barbie movie, and the first day I go on set, Ncuti [Gatwa] is there—you know, he’s the new Doctor Who. He was, like, “Oh, man, I’ve been wanting to meet you for a long time. Can you just clear something up for me? My sister thinks she hung out with you on some random night.” Apparently, they all thought she was lying.

Rae speaks fluent French , so no wonder she has some unexpected ideas for the City of Light.

La Défense in Paris has a special place in my heart. That area has come up, though. It used to be a little bit rough. I did a high school trip there when I was a senior, and I snuck out to go see a guy who was living out there. It was ‘hood back then, and I’ve seen it develop over time. It just feels like one of those places that’s mine. And then, in the 2nd arrondissement, go to Frenchie restaurant and walk a couple of blocks around it: There are tons of amazing shops, and it’s not very touristy, either. Just sit in a café all day and watch people there, it’s not going to break your budget. The first trip I took without my parents was to Paris, and I was, what, 17? I was able to convince them I wanted to visit a family friend out there. It was how my eyes were opened to what my life could be as a proper adult.

Don’t think of a spa as just a detox, but also a place to be productive.

I love heat, so the desert appeals to me. I live in LA, so Arizona is great for that. I love a good road trip, and they have a lot of retreats there. It’s a haven for relaxation. When I want to turn off and focus, or take care of myself? Canyon Ranch, I'm a big fan. When I go to Arizona, it’s usually with the intention to take care of myself, or to write. I spent New Year’s there in 2020, and I was writing Insecure out there, but it was fun.

This African country has some of the world’s best beaches.

I think you should run, not walk to Senegal, because it’s just getting better and better. Dakar is one of the most advanced cities, and one of the best party cities on Earth. It’s coastal, a port city, so it’s so rich with culture. Kehinde Wiley has an artist’s residence there. And go to Saint-Louis, which is also a beautiful beach town, to just relax and get off the grid; it’s the perfect place, and it’s actually where my dad was born. Or go to Joal. Africa has these beautiful, very accessible beaches that are just vast. You don’t have to see anyone at the beach if you don’t want to, even on the public beaches. You can always get a spot.

Pack like a pro, Issa Rae-style.

I’m the worst packer on Earth, but more recently, I’ve learned. I love simplicity, so I pack a couple black tees, a couple white tees, short and long sleeves, and one or two pants. All black and white. Then a couple of I-need-to-impress outfits.

Rae ranks five-star hotels very simply via one unusual detail.

I got to stay at the George V. That was just luxurious. And they change the flower display in the lobby, I want to say every six or 12 hours. It’s insane. It’s just massive, that display, so it smells good everywhere you go. That just felt like luxury. You can tell a lot about a hotel from the smell of the lobby.

When you buy a souvenir, it’s important to remember where it’s from.

I love collecting specific wines or rums, whatever people tell me to get there that’s alcohol. I have different Haitian rums, African wines from South Africa. I look at the label to figure out where they’re from because sometimes I forget; my husband, he just says, “Let’s drink it.” But I also write in my journal every single time I visit a destination—what I buy, and my favorite restaurants. I always write it down wherever I go. I have a Moleskin journal,

Her bucket-list trips have one thing in common: the beach.

I want to go to Fiji, because I love being near the beach. The idea of living in a space surrounded by water captivates me. And everyone says Ghana is one of their favorite countries, and Accra one of their favorite cities: the food is impeccable, the people are beautiful. My mom visited Ghana and loved it, and I trust her travel taste.

