Issa Wins California House Race; Republicans Hold
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Republican Darrell Issa won California’s 50th Congressional District near San Diego, the Associated Press projected, defeating Democratic challenger Ammar Campa-Najjar.
Issa had served in Congress for nine terms, but decided not to seek re-election in 2018. Campa-Najjar is a former Obama administration official.
The 50th district has been open since former Republican Congressman Duncan Hunter resigned from office in January over misuse of campaign funds.
