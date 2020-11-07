(Bloomberg) -- Republican Darrell Issa won California’s 50th Congressional District near San Diego, the Associated Press projected, defeating Democratic challenger Ammar Campa-Najjar.

Issa had served in Congress for nine terms, but decided not to seek re-election in 2018. Campa-Najjar is a former Obama administration official.

The 50th district has been open since former Republican Congressman Duncan Hunter resigned from office in January over misuse of campaign funds.

