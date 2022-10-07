Issuers in Japan Rush to Sell Bonds as Fears of BOJ Shift Abound

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s credit market saw the busiest week for new bond sales since mid-July as global banks warned to be prepared for any policy change from the Bank of Japan.

Yield premiums on Japanese yen corporate bonds inched higher on Friday to 55 basis points, the most since November 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show. They’ve increased from 37 basis points at the start of the year.

Corporate bond sales jumped to 557 billion yen ($3.84 billion) this week with a flurry of deals from borrowers including West Nippon Expressway Co., Mori Building Co. and Hokuriku Electric Power Co., according to data compiled by Bloomberg. There was almost no issuance in the previous two weeks, the data show.

Fears that the BOJ may at some point finally decide to move away from ultra-low borrowing costs are prompting investors to be wary of a worst-case outcome, said Kentaro Harada, chief credit analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Even though the BOJ, the world’s last prominent dove, is insisting on keeping domestic rates low, strategists are mapping out how abandonment of its yield-curve control would deal a sizable blow to bond markets.

Read: UBS Maps Out How BOJ Policy Change Will Wreck Global Markets

“If the BOJ tweaks policy, yields will rise so investors are becoming even more risk averse and avoiding longer notes,” Tokyo-based Harada said.

