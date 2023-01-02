(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Retail prices in the city of Istanbul rose almost 93% for the whole of 2022, compared with November’s 105.6%, according to data published by the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce.

Retail inflation in Turkey’s largest city was 2.94% in December on a month-on-month basis, also down from 3.1% a month earlier and 3.96% in October, signaling a downward path for prices.

Wholesale prices were up 3.71% in December and 81.31% in the whole of 2022, the chamber said.

In December, health care and personal care prices surged 7.04% on a retail basis while building materials rose 10.65% on wholesale as the goods with the highest inflation, according to the chamber.

