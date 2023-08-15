You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
51m ago
Istanbul’s Opposition Mayor Prepares Fresh Battle With Erdogan
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Istanbul’s opposition Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu all but declared he will run for reelection next year with the aim to repeat his landslide victory over the ruling party’s candidate in 2019.
“I am starting a path to defend Istanbul once again,” Imamoglu told reporters on Tuesday. “I will do my best to establish an alliance that stands above political parties, like in 2019.”
That may be easier said than done, with Turkey’s opposition bloc in tatters following the victory of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his allies in May’s presidential and parliamentary elections. That result, which secured a third term for Erdogan, raised expectations among key figures of the ruling party that major cities lost to the opposition in 2019 could be re-won.
“We will expose the real faces of those who attempt to cover their failure in municipalities through fake agendas,” Erdogan said in a televised speech on Monday, adding he’s determined to reclaim cities from opposition mayors whom he accused of being “incompetents.”
The 52-year-old Imamoglu also criticized the leadership of his Republican People’s Party, or CHP, saying the main opposition has failed to assume responsibility for the presidential defeat. “Permanence of disappointment is the biggest risk,” Imamoglu said. “This risk is a big barrier in front of winning local elections. The top mission of my political life is the transformation of my party.”
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who ran against Erdogan as the candidate of a wide opposition alliance in May, has so far refused to resign as CHP’s leader, triggering anger and scorn from millions of voters.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
8:27
Rise in oil prices to boost oilfield services stocks: Analyst
-
6:16
Bank of Canada paper looks at possible gaps in a cashless society
-
1:08
Billionaire Desmarais family quietly reshapes a financial empire
-
8:35
Everyone wants to work at UPS after union scores US$170,000 driver pay
-
6:35
Canada 'Millet King' plans to use the grain to make his own cereal, beer
-
5:13
$14-million mansion with private golf course up for sale in Alberta