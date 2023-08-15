(Bloomberg) -- Istanbul’s opposition Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu all but declared he will run for reelection next year with the aim to repeat his landslide victory over the ruling party’s candidate in 2019.

“I am starting a path to defend Istanbul once again,” Imamoglu told reporters on Tuesday. “I will do my best to establish an alliance that stands above political parties, like in 2019.”

That may be easier said than done, with Turkey’s opposition bloc in tatters following the victory of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his allies in May’s presidential and parliamentary elections. That result, which secured a third term for Erdogan, raised expectations among key figures of the ruling party that major cities lost to the opposition in 2019 could be re-won.

“We will expose the real faces of those who attempt to cover their failure in municipalities through fake agendas,” Erdogan said in a televised speech on Monday, adding he’s determined to reclaim cities from opposition mayors whom he accused of being “incompetents.”

The 52-year-old Imamoglu also criticized the leadership of his Republican People’s Party, or CHP, saying the main opposition has failed to assume responsibility for the presidential defeat. “Permanence of disappointment is the biggest risk,” Imamoglu said. “This risk is a big barrier in front of winning local elections. The top mission of my political life is the transformation of my party.”

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who ran against Erdogan as the candidate of a wide opposition alliance in May, has so far refused to resign as CHP’s leader, triggering anger and scorn from millions of voters.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.