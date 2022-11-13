(Bloomberg) -- A deadly explosion occurred on Istanbul’s popular Istiklal Avenue in the Beyoglu area, the city’s Governor Ali Yerlikaya said, without giving more details on the number of casualties.

As many as 10 people were injured, Turkish news network NTV reported. Police have closed the avenue to passenger traffic and numerous ambulances have headed to the area.

