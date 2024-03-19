(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s former transport minister S. Iswaran has returned to the country and surrendered his passport to the authorities, CNA reported, citing a spokesperson from the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

Iswaran, who is out on bail, had until March 19 to return to Singapore after receiving permission to extend his Australia trip due to health reasons. His criminal case disclosure conference has been adjourned to April 2, according to the report.

Read more: Singapore Minister Quits After Biggest Graft Case Since 1986

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.