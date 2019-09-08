(Bloomberg) -- “It: Chapter Two” topped the box office with a stellar debut for a September release, two years after the first “It” movie brought Pennywise the clown into the limelight.

The Warner Bros. horror sequel, based on the Stephen King novel, brought in $91 million from U.S. and Canadian theaters, researcher Comscore Inc. estimated on Sunday. It was projected to take in between $102 million and $105 million.

Key Insights

The strong performance gives U.S. theaters a chance of salvaging what has been a hit-or-miss year. Before the weekend, the box office was down 6.7% in 2019.

The first “It” had a $123.4 million domestic opening weekend and went on to generate $327.5 million -- and more than $700 million globally -- as the highest-grossing R-rated horror movie of all time.

The producers tapped well-known stars James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain and Bill Hader to help expand the film’s reach, compared with other movies in the horror genre. It also had outsized buzz on social media.

With the industry heading into the home stretch of 2019, movies like Walt Disney Co.’s animated “Frozen 2” could help sales recover -- though it may be tough to reach last year’s total. 2018 was a record-breaking year for the domestic box office, which brought in $11.9 billion.

Get More

See the weekend release schedule.

See Box Office Pro’s long-range forecast.

To contact the reporter on this story: Hailey Waller in New York at hwaller@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: James Ludden at jludden@bloomberg.net, Nick Turner

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.