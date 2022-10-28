It Could Be Easier For You to Request Flexible Working Under New UK Plan

(Bloomberg) -- Workers could have the right to ask for flexible working immediately, under a bill that has been supported by British MPs.

The Employment Relations (Flexible Working) Bill would replace current rules that allow employees to make changes to their working hours or location after they have completed 26 weeks of continuous service. They can also only ask for flexible working once in every 12-month period, and be able to explain what impact flexible working would have on their employer.

If passed, staff could instead request such changes on the first day of employment, and would be allowed two chances to do so every 12 months. Workers would also no longer need to consider the impact that changing their job set-up would have on their employers.

Bosses would still be able to refuse requests, but would need to go through consultation and demonstrate a “credible business reason” to do so.

The bill passed its first reading in the House of Commons on Friday, and will now head to the committee stage.

Labour’s Yasmin Qureshi, who introduced the bill, told the Commons that loosening the rules would stop the “massive waste of talent” of working parents taking jobs below their skill level, but which provide the flexibility they need to care for children. She added there would be other benefits to loosening the “invisible restrictions that hold people back,” including the need to find expensive housing close to city centres.

Qureshi also said that the provisions to require employers to explain refusals to flexible working could create a “culture shift.”

These proposals come close to pledges made in both the Conservative and Labour manifestos at the 2019 general election, which promised to make flexible working the norm.

The bill, which covers all of the UK except Northern Ireland, won support from Conservative MPs including Chris Clarkson, who said that it could be beneficial for both workers and employers.

"By tearing down these barriers that prevent parents, the disabled, carers, older people from remaining in the workforce, we unleash a wave of new potential into our economy,” he said. "So this is a win-win piece of legislation."

