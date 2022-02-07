It Happened in Vegas and His $229,368.52 Jackpot Stayed in Vegas

(Bloomberg) -- A $229,368.52 slot machine snafu gave new meaning to the phrase “What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas” -- albeit briefly and unknowingly in this case.

Due to a technical glitch, an Arizona man named Robert Taylor left town not knowing he had won the progressive jackpot at the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino on Jan. 8, the Nevada Gaming Commission said on its website.

True to their mission, officials tracked down their mystery winner after a “review of multiple hours of surveillance footage across multiple gaming properties, numerous witness interviews, a study of electronic purchase records, and the analysis of rideshare data,” and Taylor got the news Jan. 28, the gaming commission said in a Feb. 4 press release.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.