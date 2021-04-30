‘It Is Enough to Die’: Myanmar in Crisis Three Months After Coup

(Bloomberg) -- Three months on from Myanmar’s coup, the death toll continues to rise nearly every day as authorities struggle to contain widespread resistance to the military takeover.

Touted a decade ago as one of Asia’s most promising frontier markets, Myanmar has seen many investors shun the country as a violent crackdown leaves more than 750 protesters dead and thousands of others locked up. Exiled allies of the now-detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi set up a shadow unity government in a bid to win international support, while armed ethnic groups have renewed attacks on the military.

The economy is in free fall, with the World Bank now projecting a 10% contraction in 2021 as a largescale civil disobedience campaign disrupts trade and leaves parts of the country ungovernable. Despite Western sanctions and growing pressure from Asian governments, the junta has vowed to maintain its hold on power.

In a series of QuickTake videos, we take a closer look at what’s happening on the ground:

‘We Only Want Our Democracy’

Miss Grand Myanmar explains why she’s resisting the coup.

International Reaction

The junta has rebuffed an attempt by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to initiate dialogue with political opponents.

Still Fighting

Protesters continue to hit the streets despite the growing death toll.

