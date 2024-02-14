(Bloomberg) -- Valentine’s Day is far from sweet for the world’s largest chocolate makers.

Cocoa prices have climbed to a record, and with traders now weighing whether West Africa has a structural supply problem, there’s no relief in sight. Consumers are starting to balk at higher prices — Hershey Co.’s North American confectionery sales volume slumped in the latest quarter.

Chocolate makers have been passing on higher cocoa and sugar prices to consumers for over a year. But with inflation squeezing pockets around the world, companies will have to bring back tactics like shrinking package sizes and promoting nostalgia of their products to boost sales, said Billy Roberts, a senior economist for food and beverage at CoBank ACB.

“There’s certainly not much room left for manufacturers to raise prices,” said Roberts of CoBank, a lender to the American agriculture industry. “Those dollar sales correlate to unit sales, once you’ve reached this threshold where there’s not much room for dollar sales to grow anymore.”

Cocoa crops in Ivory Coast and Ghana have turned out much worse than expected, surprising even traders who were around in 1977, when they climbed to a record. Many thought they’d never see a similar situation again, but now fear the rally that sent New York futures to an all-time high of $5,798 a metric ton earlier this month isn’t over.

Citigroup Inc. expects cocoa futures to trade over $6,000 a ton in the next month or two. Prices could remain high until the second half of 2025 and even exceed the $7,000 mark if the outlook for production in West Africa stays dismal, analysts including Aakash Doshi wrote in a report this week.

“I don’t see things calming down any time soon,” said Jonathan Parkman, the head of agricultural sales at commodities brokerage Marex Group, who has followed the market for more than three decades. “I just don’t see how we rebalance the market.”

Crops in top growers Ivory Coast and Ghana have been struggling with bad weather and diseases including swollen shoot virus. Access to better and higher-yielding plants has also been limited for years, with Ivory Coast having suspended the distribution of such seeds and seedlings since 2018.

Cocoa farmers have also received very low prices for their crops for decades. And even with the rally, it will take at least until the 2024-2025 season before Ivory Coast can pay growers more — the nation sells their beans a year before the season starts, meaning they have yet to benefit from record prices.

“Prices have been low for such a long time and now cocoa has run out of road and ended up with a necessary upside correction,” said Paul Davis, the head of cocoa at French trader Sucres et Denrees SA and the president of the European Cocoa Association. “It’s hard for the market to accept the new price as normal. The market will not come down to the level of $3,000 for a while.”

To make matters worse, Ivory Coast output is expected to fall short of its contracted sales by as much as 100,000 tons, Bloomberg reported earlier this month. That means the nation will have to use supplies from the next crop to make good on sales previously made at lower prices.

The shortage of physical beans is spurring “panic-type buying” as companies try to lock in futures contracts in order to have price protection, said Judy Ganes, president at J. Ganes Consulting.

That’s being reflected in the futures market, with New York cocoa for March delivery trading at a premium of more than $350 a ton to May futures. That’s bigger than when Hershey took the unusual step of buying a large amount of cocoa at the New York exchange at the end of 2020.

“People aren’t sure whether this situation is seasonal or structural and we probably won’t know until pod counts in April or May,” Parkman of Marex said.

It will also take a while before output in countries including Brazil, Peru and Ecuador grow enough to bridge the gap left by West Africa, which accounts for about 60% of global supplies.

Increases in acreage will also be limited by European Union regulations going into effect at the end of the year, which prevent products linked to deforestation from being sold in the bloc. The regulations could mean higher pricing in Europe in the next few years, but will be positive for the environment in the longer term, Davis said.

In the meantime, high prices are starting to curb demand. Hershey’s saw North America confectionery volumes slump 5.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023 from a year earlier, while Mondelez’s volumes dipped 0.4%, the first decline since 2020.

Hershey’s Chief Executive Officer Michele Buck said the company is “actively evaluating price pack architecture opportunities to help ensure we have the right offerings and price points to meet consumers’ changing needs.”

“Given where cocoa prices are, we will be using every tool in our toolbox, including pricing, as a way to manage the business,” she said in an earnings call.

Cocoa factories around the world are starting to slow or close altogether due to high prices, with Marex expecting bean processing to decline about 5% this season or even 6% to 7% if prices remain this elevated for another two to three months.

Chocolatiers can’t maintain price hikes forever, Capital Economics researchers including Megan Fisher said in a report. “Prices this high are unsustainable,” she said.

