(Bloomberg) -- Volatility across the banking sector and a dizzying rise in interest rates: what a time to be a credit fund.

On average, credit hedge funds tracked by Bloomberg returned about 8% last year. Steve Tananbaum’s GoldenTree Asset Management, Jack Land’s Axebrook Capital, John Aylward’s Sona Asset Management and Hamza Lemssouguer’s Arini all enjoyed double-digit gains, each taking advantage of market turmoil that threw more borrowers into financial difficulty.

GoldenTree posted a 15% gain on its $10.7 billion master fund, according to an investor letter seen by Bloomberg. The dislocation around Credit Suisse’s emergency sale to UBS Group AG in March helped drive its performance last year, along with investments in cyclical and health-care companies as well as plays on distressed corporates.

The firm netted about $100 million in the chaos after the Swiss bank’s rescue, joining a string of opportunistic funds that snapped up cheap AT1 bonds after the state-engineered rescue wiped out such Credit Suisse notes. The securities rallied later in the year as other banks brushed off the rescue of their rival while bonds globally jumped in the hope of interest-rate cuts in the near future.

“As a firm we have a broad playbook and captured many different themes across AT1s, European bank capital relief trades, distressed-for-control investments and corporate investments in cyclical, technology and health-care sectors,” Tananbaum, whose New York-based firm manages a total of more than $53 billion, according to a statement.

This year, credit funds are poised to exploit weaknesses in companies’ over-indebted capital structures, as higher interest rates put pressure on upcoming repayments and raise the dangers for existing lenders. Around $710 billion of junk bonds are set to mature globally between 2024 and 2026, offering lucrative opportunities for hedge funds willing to take higher risks.

Assets under management at Axebrook grew to over $300 million last year, with its master fund gaining 11.3%, according to an investor letter seen by Bloomberg News. Land’s firm also said the financial sector was a top contributor to its performance, along with its long book, led by special situations. It cited short bets, including both overlay hedges and so-called alpha shorts, as the fund’s biggest detractor.

Axebrook said many of the best short trades in the market were situations where the bonds were already trading at a large discount to par, such as Medical Properties Trust and VistaJet.

The year ahead will see Axebrook continue to focus on financials, while “we are also excited about both long and short opportunities in two sectors in particular, industrials and real estate,” the letter said.

Axebrook believes the lowest-rated junk bonds will create value in 2024, particularly as many of the traditional asset managers aren’t able to own those bonds, which could lead to a wave of forced selling. “The sweet spot for us is to buy into high yielding situations at a discount, while the fundamentals are inflecting and improving,” the letter said.

Meanwhile, former Deutsche Bank AG trader Aylward’s credit hedge fund Sona posted its fourth year of double-digit returns with a 20.2% gain in 2023. The firm, which now oversees $5.7 billion in assets, launched new strategies and is building out its business in the booming private credit market.

Read More:

John Aylward’s Credit Hedge Fund Posted 20% Gain Last Year (1)

Ex-Credit Suisse Star Trader Lemssouguer’s Hedge Fund Soars 32%

Hedge Funds Amia, Broad Reach Post Double-Digit Gains for 2023

Lemssouguer, a former Credit Suisse trader, also racked up profits with a 32% gain in his flagship Arini fund.

“Despite the Federal Reserve’s largest rate cut guidance, we believe that the true cost of higher rates will still be working its way through the system well into 2024 and could lead to more volatility in asset prices and credit spreads,” Lemssouguer wrote in his letter to Arini investors last month, a copy of which was seen by Bloomberg.

The full effects of high interest rates are yet to be fully felt across economies, providing a fertile opportunity set for credit managers, according to a report from UBP’s Alternative Investment Solutions, which invests in hedge funds, and said it will continue to increase its exposure to those overseeing corporate credit assets.

Diameter Capital Partners’ flagship fund returned around 9% in 2023, according to a person familiar with the matter. The firm was founded by Scott Goodwin and Jonathan Lewinsohn in 2017, and has a hedge fund and dislocation funds, as well as a structured credit and direct lending business.

(Adds table and fund performance in final paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.