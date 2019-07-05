It's All About Timing for West Coast Gasoline Imports

(Bloomberg) -- Tankers booked to deliver gasoline into the U.S. West Coast when local barrels were trading at double-digit premiums to Nymex futures are arriving to a transformed market.

The infusion of about 600,000 barrels of fuel could further weaken local spot prices that have already fallen significantly since the cargoes were fixed.

Processed July 4: Torm Lilly arrived Portland with about 312,000 barrels of gasoline for Societe General from Musket, Belgium origin; PTI Danube arrived in San Francisco with 291,000 barrels of Carbob from and for Flintlock Blending, Canada origin: data compiled by Bloomberg

San Francisco Carbob traded at a 0.5c/gal. premium to Rbob Wednesday night, down from 14.5c/gal. June 2 as cargo departed: data

Portland 84 suboctane at 12c/gal. over futures, was ~+40c/gal. when ship left Belgium on April 18

Extra supply may help keep San Francisco pump price under $4/gal. Auto club AAA had Bay Area retail at $3.87/gal. to cap week



Although the new supply might weaken local spot prices next week, shippers can reduce risk and protect potential profit by trading swaps in Carbob paper markets, with timing on the swaps deal based on when any ship would be expected to arrive.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jeffrey Bair in Houston at jbair4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Marino at dmarino4@bloomberg.net, Mike Jeffers, Millie Munshi

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.