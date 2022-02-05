(Bloomberg) -- The great raft of resignations that rattled Britain’s jobs market during the pandemic may be nearing its peak impact on the people’s wages.

While official data show people quit and moved jobs at a record rate late last year, recruiters and economists say that effect will soon dissipate.

The U.K. is experiencing a much less acute “Great Resignation” than the U.S., with more people changing jobs than leaving the labor market. That’s starting to alleviate concerns of an upward spiral in wages, and suggests the possibility for British workers to grab a big pay increase is about to slam shut.

“You can only move so much,” said Thomas Pugh, U.K. economist at the business consultant RSM. Resignations have “probably further to go, then they’ll start to taper off.”

The tightness of the labor market is an immediate concern for Bank of England policy makers, and a key reason behind recent rate hikes. Governor Andrew Bailey sparked controversy this week when he called on workers to exercise restraint when asking for pay rises to help keep inflation under control.

The BOE is closely watching churn in the labor market as an indication for the strength of pay growth. Some 1.02 million people moved jobs in the third quarter of last year, 10% above the level prevailing before the pandemic hit in early 2020, according to the Office for National Statistics. The latest figures also show 391,000 people resigned from their post, the most since that data series started two decades ago.

Policy makers were alarmed last year when wage growth rocketed as the economy reopened. That effect has cooled in recent months. The central bank expects pay rises of close to 5% this year, falling back to 2.5% by the end of 2024.

“We have a tight labor market that’s pushing wages up, but we expect those pressures to ease,” BOE Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Feb. 4.

More recent surveys indicate that the rate of job moves has let up. New vacancies fell to an eight-month low in January, a report by KPMG and the Recruitment & Employment Confederation said. Real wage growth, which plunged during lockdowns and soared thereafter, has dropped back toward levels before the pandemic.

Together, the figures suggest that while the pace of hiring remains strong, the rate of job-changing that roiled the labor market last year may be coming to an end. That’s a trend analysts are starting to notice.

“Some of the higher levels of job moves we’re seeing now could be pent-up moves” that were delayed during lockdowns to control Covid-19, says Nye Cominetti, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation. “If this is true, then we’d expect the numbers to start to settle.”

Part of the difference from the U.S. is the composition of the 411,000 people who dropped out of the British workforce during the pandemic. Most weren’t entering early retirement -- as was the case in the U.S. Instead, the main driver of the rise in economic inactivity was that people declared themselves long-term sick, with a sharp rise in mental ill health.

There also isn’t a big trend toward younger workers going back to school. Figures from the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service show that though there was an increase in mature applicants for university, that wasn’t accompanied by more acceptances.

Also, for now, the biggest pay increases are going to a handful of industries hit hardest by the pandemic. Those include food services, construction, manufacturing, nursing and software development, according to the job search website Indeed.

“Workers in some sectors are in a position to bargain,” says Jack Kennedy, Indeed’s U.K. economist. “The picture is very different elsewhere.”

A lot of resignations and job changes were about workers seeking a better deal from their employer, said Adrian Nicoll, marketing director at recruiter Ranstad UK.

“People are leapfrogging their careers after two virtual interviews and going back to their bosses with a 25% pay rise offer,” Nicoll said. He reckons more people will jump in the first quarter following salary review season and annual bonus payouts.

Still, the expectations of employees and employers don’t always match. A survey of 6,000 white-collar professionals for the recruitment consultant Robert Walters found that while 72% expected a pay rise in the new year, only a quarter of 500 employers polled planned to give them.

And for all the talk of lawyers becoming yoga teachers, most Britons haven’t been quitting to change industry. Instead, they tended to move within their own field, which Cominetti says is typical in a recession when workers often lack the confidence to try something new.

So why all the switching? “It’s like a catapult of pent-up demand pulled back and let go,” said Robert Walters’ Toby Fowlston.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.