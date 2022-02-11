(Bloomberg) -- The two women best positioned to fight Emmanuel Macron for his job in the April presidential election are under pressure, following the defection of heavyweight backers.

Eric Woerth, a budget minister under Nicolas Sarkozy, said on Wednesday that he was leaving The Republicans, the party named by the former president, to support Macron, who campaigned last time around as an independent centrist. The mayor of Calais, Natacha Bouchart, who is also close to Sarkozy, followed suit the following day.

Woerth said he was doing so because Valerie Pecresse, the Republicans’ nominee, had become too hard-line on immigration and security after previously being among the more moderate in the party. Bouchart cited Macron’s help in handling migrants transiting via her city to reach the U.K.

Nationalist leader Marine Le Pen, meanwhile, faces criticism within her National Rally party of being too soft. She recently lost European parliament members Gilbert Collard and Jerome Riviere, as well as influencer Damien Rieu, to ultra-right former media pundit Eric Zemmour.

Both Pecresse and Le Pen are getting between 15% and 17% of voting intentions in the first round, according to polls, but they have failed to make headway against Macron, who has consistently polled around 25%. Meanwhile, Zemmour’s popularity has begun climbing again, with three surveys on Friday putting him within half a point of the top three candidates. Only the top two vote-getters move on to a runoff in France’s two-round system.

Sarkozy, an influential voice among the Republicans, hasn’t given Pecresse his public support, instead he’s been privately praising Macron, according to French media, while Le Pen’s own niece, Marion Marechal, has said she’s drawn to Zemmour’s policies and may back him.

The ranks of top candidates in this year’s race was initially filled with women -- from Le Pen, who’s running for the third time, to Pecresse, who was chosen by Republicans in December to breath new life into a party long-dominated by men, to the Socialist mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo. That sparked talk that France could finally get its first woman president.

But Hidalgo has crashed in polls, and now Pecresse and Le Pen are under pressure. The average French voter only places “equality between women and men” about half way up their list of 25 priorities, according to a December poll by Harris Interactive.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.