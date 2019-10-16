It’s Back to Jail in Sentencing of Parents in College Scandal

(Bloomberg) -- A California woman who admitted paying $15,000 to rig her son’s college entrance exam scores was sentenced to three weeks in prison.

“I would like to apologize first to my son for all of his struggles,” Marjorie Klapper, a 51-year-old jeweler from Menlo Park, told a federal judge in Boston on Wednesday before her sentence was pronounced. “I’m the last person who wanted him to experience more pain.”

Klapper spoke of the families of other children who need special accommodations for tests and said she hoped her cheating wouldn’t cause them to face tougher questioning when they sought extra time for their own kids.

“I feel awful if I set them back,” she said.

Klapper is the ninth parent sentenced among 15 who have pleaded guilty to a mail-fraud conspiracy charge for paying Rick Singer, the scheme’s mastermind, to get their children into college. The eighth, Peter Jan Sartorio, was sentenced Friday to a year of probation -- the first parent to avoid prison.

In giving Klapper her sentence, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani cited deterrence.

