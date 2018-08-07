(Bloomberg) -- What’s in a tweet? About $500 million of potential losses to short sellers, when it comes to Tesla’s Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.

A tweet that he’s considering taking the company private “at $420” sent an already elevated stock higher. From around $355 it jumped above $371 just after the post, before the gains were pared. Tesla traded at $363.18 at 1:46 p.m. in New York, up 6 percent after rallying earlier on reports Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund had built a stake in the shares.

The number of shares borrowed to sell the stock short stands at 33.8 million shares, according to data compiled by IHS Markit, meaning that Musk’s tweet alone sent a $507 million shock through the bear patch.

Earlier, the Financial Times reported earlier that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund had built an undisclosed stake of between 3 percent and 5 percent this year, citing unidentified people with direct knowledge of the matter. The position is worth between $1.7 billion and $2.9 billion, the newspaper said. Short interest in Tesla, which has advanced 15 percent this year, has been subsiding after touching a record high of 42.9 million in May.

To contact the reporter on this story: Elena Popina in New York at epopina@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Courtney Dentch at cdentch1@bloomberg.net, Jeremy Herron

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.