It's Come to This: GoFundMe Drive for N.J.'s Portal Rail Bridge

(Bloomberg) -- Got a spare $920 million? Or even a buck? Super. A GoFundMe.com page is crowd-sourcing a replacement for Amtrak’s Portal Bridge, the oft-malfunctioning New Jersey span that regularly menaces hapless commuters and all East Coast rail traffic.

The tongue-in-cheek (we think) campaign went live with a declaration: “We will no longer stand idly by and continue to suffer substandard public transportation.” It was posted Wednesday. That was hours after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, at a White House meeting with President Donald Trump, proposed seeking private bids to support Amtrak’s $30 billion Gateway project, a rail-improvement plan that includes a new bridge. Trump has resisted committing federal funds.

The organizer, identified only as Sad Jersey Commuter, from Clifton, appears to be familiar with two distinct horrors: train travel to and from Manhattan and New Jersey public finance.

“We’ve already come up with $600 Million already approved in bond financing in June of 2018, will only require $920,000,000!” the organizer wrote. “Yeah, I added 20 Million in oversight funding, but we are going to totally chew through that in no time, when this goes massively over budget.”

Sad Jersey Commuter didn’t immediately respond to a message sent via GoFundMe.

New Jersey Transit spokeswoman Nancy Snyder, Amtrak spokesman Craig Schulz and Gateway Development Corp. spokesman Steve Sigmund didn’t immediately respond to emails and telephone calls seeking comment.

The century-old bridge over the Hackensack River between Kearny and Secaucus swings to accommodate maritime traffic. In extreme temperatures, though, it’s prone to closing incorrectly and crews sometimes must smack it into place with sledgehammers. The swing mechanism malfunctioned most recently on Oct. 30, causing 90-minute delays. On Nov. 14, a tugboat bonked into the bridge, forcing back-ups of at least an hour while inspectors checked for damage.

As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the campaign had yet to attract any pledges. The Portal Bridge remained, for the moment, open.

