(Bloomberg) -- Markets are gearing up for a jampacked week that will test whether Russia plans to repay its international debt and will likely see the Federal Reserve raise interest rates for the first time since 2018.

The U.S. dollar will be closely watched when currencies begin trading at 2 p.m. in New York (5 a.m. Monday in Sydney) after a whipsaw few days in which a gauge of the greenback plunged the most since November 2020, before ending Friday back near a 20-month high. Expectations for tighter U.S. monetary policy to tackle raging inflation could further buoy the currency in days to come after helping push the yen to its lowest level versus the dollar in five years on Friday and adding fuel to a selloff in the euro. Yields on U.S. Treasuries have also soared in anticipation.

Meanwhile, Russian assets will be scrutinized as about $117 million of coupon payments on the nation’s debt come due Wednesday, with Fitch Ratings describing a default as “imminent.” Stocks remain closed in Moscow but onshore ruble trading has resumed. The U.S. and China are set to hold the first high-level, in-person talks since Russia invaded Ukraine as the war continues to worsen; Russian missiles hit a military training facility in western Ukraine close to the Polish border that had been used regularly by NATO before the conflict.

Resource-linked currencies are also in the spotlight after commodity prices slipped from recent highs.

It’s a lot to consider for even the most hardened market professionals. While volatility has picked up across currencies, stocks and bonds, these markets continue to move relatively independently of one another -- as they would in quieter times -- with correlations holding steady. That’s a positive for investors who typically diversify their holdings to try to mitigate their risks, but makes it tougher to track the wild moves in markets from nickel to U.S. Treasuries.

The Treasury market just wrapped one of its worst weeks of the past decade, with yields on 10-year notes briefly trading above 2% for the first time in almost two weeks.

While the Fed will almost certainly hike its benchmark rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday, Chairman Jerome Powell will be quizzed on the scale and pace of the central bank’s tightening cycle after it releases its latest ‘dot plot.’ Traders also want to know how the Fed plans to run-off its balance sheet after years of quantitative easing, and Powell could get pressed on strains in funding markets.

If the dollar does extend its rally after the Fed meeting, the yen is likely to be one of the biggest losers. Japan’s currency has “nowhere to go” but down against the greenback, according to a report from strategists at TD Securities, which is recommending a long bet on the dollar against the yen. The euro could also suffer further after the European Central Bank flagged risk and uncertainty at its meeting last week, even as it unexpectedly moved forward plans to wind down stimulus.

Much of traders’ attention will however remain on Russia. If the nation fails to pay its obligations, it could trigger a cascade of corporate debt defaults. Russia has lost access to almost half of its reserves and sees more risks to that capital due to increased pressure from the U.S. and allies on China, according to Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

Russian regulators are also searching for ways to reopen equities trading on the Moscow Exchange without allowing a collapse in asset prices. The country’s central bank is reported to be open to restarting trading early this week.

