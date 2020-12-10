(Bloomberg) -- Playoffs? Playoffs?

Hopefully you were more successful than former coach Jim Mora back in 2001. If you want a laugh, check out the clip of Mora being asked if his Colts would make the postseason. Whether you made it this year or play in daily fantasy leagues, we have some value plays for you. We won’t pick the obvious choices like Russell Wilson, who should have a big bounce back game against the Jets.

One game to highlight is the Chargers-Falcons contest. I think there will be more points than Vegas is expecting with big games from both quarterbacks. I can’t see Justin Herbert having two bad games in a row especially since he goes up against the Falcons, who are giving up the third most passing yards per game. Plus, Atlanta’s defense is much weaker on the road than home. That means Keenan Allen is a must start and Mike Williams and Hunter Henry are good value plays. On the flip side, look for the Falcons to take it to the air with Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley having big games.

Before we get to our final value plays of the season, here’s how we did last week:

Bulls

QB: Ryan Tannehill: (Actual 28.6, Proj. 18.6)

RB: Jonathan Taylor: (Actual 22.5, Proj. 12.3)

WR: Jarvis Landry: (Actual 20.4, Proj. 13.5)

TE: Mike Gesicki: (Actual 23.8, Proj. 9.4)

Bears

QB: Mitchell Trubisky: (Actual 13.3, Proj. 16.6)

RB: Raheem Mostert: (Actual 5.3, Proj. 13.4)

WR: Allen Robinson: (Actual 13.5, Proj. 16.4)

Week 14 Value Picks

QB: Justin Herbert: Faces the Falcons who are giving up the third most passing yards per game. (Projected for 20.5 points)

QB: Matt Ryan: As mentioned above, predicting a high-scoring affair with the Chargers with Ryan hitting Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley often. (17.7 points)

RB: Myles Gaskin: The way to keep the ball away from Patrick Mahomes is to run the ball and control the clock. Looking for a heavy dose of Gaskin against the Chiefs this week. (13.8 points)

RB: David Montgomery: The Bears running back is averaging about 20 touches per game over the past four weeks. Plus, he gets the Texans, who are among the worst in the league against the run. (15 points)

WR: Jamison Crowder: Expecting the Seahawks to wallop the Jets. May get a lot of targets as Sam Darnold plays catch-up. (11.4 points)

WR: Danny Amendola: This pick may be a real stretch, but picturing the Lions playing from behind in a high scoring game against the Packers. Amendola may see a lot of targets if Kenny Golladay is out. (7.4 points)

TE: Hunter Henry: Like the Chargers tight end in a high scoring game. (10.4 points)

TE: Anthony Firkser: A good play especially if Jonnu Smith is out. The Titans play the Jaguars, who are giving up 29 points a game. (6.5 points)

