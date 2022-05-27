It’s Going to Get Harder for UK Stocks to Keep Outperforming

(Bloomberg) -- UK stocks are having an unusually good year. But with headwinds including stalling commodities prices, a windfall tax on major companies and a cost-of-living crisis, the outperformance may not last.

After being unpopular among investors for years, the FTSE 100 Index has solidly outperformed peers this year with a 2.4% gain. The euro-area’s Euro Stoxx 50 has dropped 13%, while the S&P 500 is down 15%.

“Boring old commodity producers, utility providers and tobacco stocks have come to the UK market’s rescue,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. The benchmark has a 23% weighting in energy and mining stocks, and 31% in defensives like staples and healthcare.

But these sources of the FTSE 100’s strength may prove to be fragile.

Commodities companies are highly dependent on oil and metals prices and Chinese demand, which is showing signs of weakness. Industrial metal prices have fallen 24% since a peak in March, while Chinese economic growth is slowing down. Oil prices remain elevated, but are sensitive to a slowdown and developments around oil supply and the war in Ukraine.

“I think the FTSE 100 has a problem outperforming other more cyclical markets in the second half of this year,” said Liberum strategist Joachim Klement. “We expect oil prices to remain stable at current levels but that means that while energy companies will continue to print money, the share price upside is limited.”

At the same time, Thursday’s announcement of a so-called windfall tax on oil and gas companies will hurt profits for some index members. Power company SSE Plc and United Utilities Group Plc dropped on the news.

Weak Pound

With FTSE members generating about three quarters of revenues overseas, the blue-chip gauge has also been helped by a weaker pound. But this too could become a problem.

“The price companies are already having to pay on exchanges for essential ingredients and components have soared, and the falling pound risks making them even more expensive,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. She sees consumer stocks such as Unilever Plc and Ocado Group Plc as most exposed.

Large caps have so far been relatively shielded by the cost-of-living crisis at home. But if soaring inflation -- currently at a 40-year high of 9% -- persists, they may feel the pinch. And financial stocks, which make up 16% of the FTSE 100, may also be hurt by the deterioration of the domestic economy.

“If the Bank of England puts its foot on the accelerator too much, it could tip the UK into a deeper recession than expected and that could weigh on banking stocks, amid worries bad debt could pile up among consumers and companies,” Streeter said.

Strategists in a monthly Bloomberg survey think the UK’s outperformance may have gone as far as it can, seeing no more upside for the benchmark this year, compared with 9% return potential for the Euro Stoxx 50.

And after such a stellar run, UK large cap valuations are looking less attractive too, with the index’s discount to domestic stocks and euro-area peers narrowing fast.

For Liberum’s Klement, peaking inflation will likely lead to a relief rally for cyclical sectors like consumer discretionary and industrials in the second half. “This in turn would benefit the FTSE 250 and European indexes more than the FTSE 100,” he said.

Still, many strategists -- including those from Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Barclays Plc and BNP Paribas SA -- remain positive.

“The FTSE 100 is not really driven by UK stocks but global dollar-earning companies listed in the UK and trading in pounds,” said BNP Paribas equity strategist Ankit Gheedia. He expects the trends that have supported the FTSE 100 so far -- a weak pound and elevated commodity prices -- to continue.

