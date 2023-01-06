(Bloomberg) -- The US Federal Reserve’s commitment to higher interest rates and the potential for a recession in 2023 will combine to damage corporate earnings—damage that likely will cause the stock market to revisit its bear-market lows, warns Jurrien Timmer, director of global macro at Fidelity Investments. Timmer joined the What Goes Up podcast to discuss his outlook for the year, and explain why he thinks bonds will resume their role as a source of protection for investors in balanced portfolios. His take on stocks? This year “is going be kind of a choppy, sideways market where we’re going to revisit the lows maybe once or twice as the fear grows that there’s an earnings wave coming.”

