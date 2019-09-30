It’s Good That ECB Has Differences of Opinion, Lagarde Says

(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Christine Lagarde, the future president of the European Central Bank, said that disagreements at the institution are beneficial for its decision making.

Her comments come in the wake of the ECB’s decision this month to restart quantitative easing, which was opposed by policy makers in Germany, France and the Netherlands.

“It is good that there are different opinions,” Lagarde told CNN in an interview at the weekend. “If it was unanimity, consensus, there would be none of that debate which is so necessary and productive.”

Lagarde, a former head of the International Monetary Fund, added that “debate, dissent, arguments” are healthy. Her responsibility is to bring people together and ensure they live with a decision when it’s made, she said.

Impeachment proceedings against U.S. President Donald Trump could “create massive disruption” for the global economy, Lagarde said, according to CNN.

To contact the reporter on this story: Craig Stirling in Frankfurt at cstirling1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Simon Kennedy at skennedy4@bloomberg.net, Fergal O'Brien, Lucy Meakin

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.