(Bloomberg) -- Russian cosmonauts weren’t attempting to represent the Ukrainian flag when they arrived at the International Space Station outfitted in yellow space suits with blue trimming, the country’s space agency said.

“Sometimes yellow color is just a yellow color,” Roskosmos spokesman Dmitry Strugovets said in a post on Telegram, after a picture of the cosmonauts in space went viral on social media.

Since the invasion of Ukraine, many have taken to wearing yellow and blue -- the colors of its flag -- to support the country and as a show of defiance to Moscow. Within Russia, new laws have been enacted that makes criticism of the war punishable by as many as 15 years in jail.

“The flight suits of the new crew are made in the colors of the emblem of the Bauman Moscow State Technical University, which all three cosmonauts graduated from,” Strugovets said, adding “this design was approved a long time before the current events. To see the Ukrainian flag everywhere and in everything is crazy.”

