It's Last Hurrah for Turkish Inflation's Brief Spell Below 10%

(Bloomberg) -- Statistical distortions that have pushed Turkey’s inflation to levels last seen over two years ago are already starting to wear off.

Capping a turnaround from a currency crash in 2018, price growth probably stayed in single digits in October one last time this year. Data due Monday will show annual inflation reached 8.6% last month, from 9.3% in September, according to the median of 19 forecasts in a Bloomberg survey.

It’s decelerating for a third straight month thanks in part to a more stable lira and weak demand after a recession. But the fading effect of last year’s price spike should be of “a more limited magnitude compared to September,” according to Nihan Ziya Erdem, chief economist at Garanti Securities.

“We expect inflation to rise to double digits again in November due to the reversal of base effects in November and December,” Ziya said.

Still boasting among the highest real borrowing costs in emerging markets, Turkey’s central bank is coming off three rounds of interest-rate cuts totaling 10 percentage points that brought its benchmark to 14%. The looming reversal in inflation could, however, put in doubt further monetary easing at this year’s final meeting next month.

A period of acceleration in prices will continue through the first quarter, according to Governor Murat Uysal. In its quarterly report last week, the central bank lowered its inflation estimate for the end of 2019 to 12%, from 13.9%.

Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Thursday that he estimates Turkish inflation slowed to around 8% in October and pledged a permanent drop to single digits starting from next year.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expects price growth to end the year at 11% and then stabilize around 10% in the long run. “Orderly” moves in Turkey’s currency against the dollar could even push inflation toward 8% under its model, but “risks are actually more skewed towards higher inflation figures,” Goldman Sachs economists including Kevin Daly said in a note.

“The authorities are prioritizing growth over disinflation, creating risks for the lira,” they said. “Going forward, we expect inflation to start rising once again as base effects become less pronounced.”

