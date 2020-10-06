No Time To Die has been postponed. Again. Now set to open on April 2, 2021, the 25th installment of the James Bond franchise had already been pushed back from its initial release in April to Nov. 20 of this year after the novel coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of movie theaters worldwide. It will be the final time Daniel Craig plays the story’s signature hero.

Despite that delay, the myriad products and special tie-ins that bolster the brand’s reputation for luxury are still moving ahead. Many will be arriving online and in stores this fall, if they haven’t already, unwilling to cede a holiday gifting season even as movie screens stay dark.

There are standard product placements for the likes of Smirnoff vodka and Isabel Marant, Land Rover and Spirit 46 Yachts, Vuarnet, and Anglepoise. And there are more prominent collaborations between the 007 franchise and such brands as Aston Martin, which has become nearly synonymous with James Bond and his cars; and Tom Ford, which has dressed Bond for four consecutive films. No Time to Die will see Bond in Ford clothing for evening wear, suits, shirts, silk accessories, and denim. Ford will also dress the new character Nomi, who is played by Lashana Lynch, with tailor-made jackets, accessories, and eyewear, all handmade in Italy.

Meanwhile, many other luxury brands have created their own signature and limited-edition runs of everything from shoes to Champagne. Here are the most significant.

GoldenEye HotelJamaica has long played an important role in the Bond films, from Dr. No to Live and Let Die. It also provides the opening location for No Time to Die. So the GoldenEye hotel is offering a dedicated package for guests to experience the birthplace of Bond, created by author Ian Fleming after he created GoldenEye. Highlights of the “Ultimate James Bond Experience” include a guided snorkeling tour through Fleming’s coral reef and a visit to Firefly, Noel Coward’s former hilltop home. Rates start at $2,630 for four nights starting from now through Dec. 19.

Blackwell Jamaican Rum Blackwell, the successful music executive who owns Fleming’s former residence noted above, is launching a special 007 Limited Edition release of his eponymous Blackwell Fine Jamaican Rum. The 750 ml bottle is priced at $35; it’ll become available in November.

Adidas ShoesAdidas will drop the 007 x Adidas No Time to Die collaboration on Oct. 29. Little is known about the impending line except that it will include a special edition colorway of the Ultra Boost 20 model that has a solid webbed exterior and a sole insert printed with the names of Bond films through history. Pricing will likely be around US$220.

Bollinger Champagne“Bolly,” as Bond might call it, has been featured in 14 Bond films to date; in honor of No. 25, Bollinger is unveiling an exclusive batch called 007 Special Cuvée. Launched on Oct. 1, just in time for Global James Bond Day, the 007 Special Cuvée comes in special No Time to Die packaging that features images of Craig on the box. It’s priced at $85.

Triumph MotorcycleTriumph’s Scrambler 1200 appears in several action sequences in the film, so the motorcycle manufacturer’s design team collaborated with the Bond stunt team to reconfigure several bikes they’re calling the Triumph 1200 Bond Edition. The ride comes painted in Sapphire Black with all-black accents, from the rear mudguard and grab rail to matte black forks, and on to a black powder-coated swingarm and sprocket cover. There’s also an oversized Triumph-logo badge on the tank, a brushed decal foil knee pad with hand-painted gold coachline, and the 007 gun branding pressed in the exhaust board and lower side panel finisher. The premium leather seats come with an embroidered logo. Production is limited to 250 models worldwide; pricing starts at £18,500 ($24,022).

Omega WatchOmega has created the Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond Numbered Edition in Platinum Gold to commemorate the new film. The 42 mm timepiece comes with a black leather strap with platinum stitching and features a platinum-gold plate on the side of the engraved, numbered case. It has 18K white gold indexes, hands, and a Bond family coat-of-of arms set at 12 o’clock; it also has multiple black ceramic elements, a bezel with a platinum diving scale in positive relief, and a black enamel dial in a spiraling gun-barrel design. Elsewhere, a 007 logo is set at 7 o’clock on a white-enamel minute track, and the number 50 is hidden at the 10 o’clock index, itself a reference to the 50th Anniversary of On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. Pricing starts at $51,900.

Swatch WatchIn the film, the character Q (Ben Whishaw), wears the Swatch Q watch. The stainless steel, 42mm model is part of the Swatch x 007 collection that includes six watches inspired by original movie posters and opening title sequences from Dr. No, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, Moonraker, License To Kill, The World Is Not Enough, and Casino Royale. No Time To Die costume designer Suttirat Anne Larlarb designed it in conjunction with Swatch; it comes with a clever case that opens like a laptop with a “screen” and keyboard that paint the letters S W A T C H in red. Production is limited to 7,007 copies worldwide; it costs $220.

Crockett & Jones Shoes The 141-year-old British staple Crockett & Jones will release a dress shoe tie-in called the 007 Limited Edition James. The shoe is a special version of the Alex model seen in previous Bond films Spectre and Skyfall: simple, slick, “wholecut” design with single high-grade calfskin and leather soles, or, as an option, the rubber Dainite soles that Craig wore during filming. An all-black interior comes with silver foiled Bond logo. The shoes are priced at $1,195 and come with a chrome shoe horn, shoe brush, and a pair of fully lasted, hand-made shoe trees. All are embossed with the 007 logo.

N.Peal ClothingThis 84-year-old British knitwear brand is launching the 007 cashmere collection of seven classic, yet updated, looks from 50 years of Bond movies. The inspiration comes from such things as a shirt Honey Ryder wore in Dr. No to a V-neck sweater worn by Holly Goodhead in Moonraker. It also includes a Moorland Brown cashmere T-shirt worn by the character Madeleine Swann, and the unisex navy blue, ribbed army sweater worn by Bond in the film (and in its promotional poster). N.Peal had previously worked with the filmmakers on Skyfall and Spectre. Prices start around $350.

Michael Kors Bags In No Time To Die, Moneypenny (Naomie Harris) carries the MKC x 007 Bond Bancroft satchel. Made in Italy, the leather bag is part of a bigger Kors collection that includes a carryall ($2,350 in calfskin) and a duffel bag ($1,950 in cotton canvas).

Orlebar Brown ClothingEach piece in the extensive 007 Heritage Collection from the 13-year-old British clothing brand is inspired by iconic movie scenes, from Harrington jackets to gingham shirts, to linen blazers, and to the “Thunderball Swimshort”—the company’s speciality—and the “Dr. No Toweling Polo.” Prices start around £95 ($123).