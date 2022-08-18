(Bloomberg) --

Inflation. Unemployment. Consumer demand. All important economic data—but more important is how the Federal Reserve interprets it all and reacts. The central bank wields an especially powerful influence over markets, so understanding how its members think, what they are doing and why is important for any engaged investor.

Listen to this story.

On this week’s episode of “Trillions,” we speak with Ira Jersey, Bloomberg’s Chief US Interest Rate Strategist, about how to read the latest inflation data through the Fed’s eyes. We also talk about how exactly the Fed impacts the real economy as well as what’s on its balance sheet. Finally, Jersey gives his opinion on different types of bond exchange-traded funds, such as TIPS, junk bonds and single-bond ETFs.

