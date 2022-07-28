(Bloomberg) -- Economic sentiment in Italy soured this month like elsewhere in Europe, but there are some reasons for optimism that growth will hold up -- at least in the short term.

Construction demand increased strongly at the start of summer, underpinned by an investment surge financed largely by European Union recovery funds, according to data published Thursday. Meantime, manufacturers indicated that their order books are so full that production is guaranteed beyond the end of the year.

Employment expectations in services remain below those in Germany and the 19-nation euro zone but -- unlike there -- are on the rise, and retailers are significantly more optimistic than their European peers about business ahead.

The numbers, along with recent International Monetary Fund projections showing stronger growth in Italy this year than in Germany, France and even the US, are a testament to Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s efforts over the past year and a half to strengthen the economy. A sharp pickup in travel and tourism is adding to that.

But the political bickering that led to his resignation last week threatens to derail the recovery. Deviations from a painfully agreed reform and investment plan can quickly stop money flowing from Brussels and fuel concerns about another European debt crisis -- one that may be more difficult to resolve than last time after debt climbed above 2.7 trillion euros ($2.7 trillion) or more than 150% of the economy.

The challenges for next year were already high before snap elections were put on the agenda for September: The IMF, the latest international organization to issue forecasts, predicted growth of just 0.7%.

