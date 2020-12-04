(Bloomberg) --

The recent rotation in the equity market has made the once no-brainer decision to bet big on big tech a little more complicated. Jacqueline Remmen, senior wealth strategy associate at UBS Private Wealth Management, joins this week’s “What Goes Up” podcast to discuss how she’s advising clients what to expect in the next phase of the market.Some highlights of the conversation:“What we're doing right now is really looking at what got us to where we are and knowing that what got us here won't get us there. So what we're looking at is making adjustments in the portfolio for that next leg. We do like small- and mid-caps. We do think that they are cyclical and have further room to grow as the economy reopens. And then we're also being selective in what sectors we’re overweighting within the portfolio, like consumer discretionary, health care, financials and industrials.”

