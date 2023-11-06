It’s Not the Right Time for Elections in Ukraine, Zelenskiy Says

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy blasted calls for elections as irresponsible amid rumblings about the prospects of war and his political future.

“I believe that it’s not the right time for elections,” he said in the video address on Monday. Zelenskiy said it’s time for everyone in his nation to concentrate on its defense and battle, and called to remove space for conflict and “foreign game” against Ukraine.

The topic of when Ukraine should hold presidential elections has become a persistent feature in the country’s media after some US Republicans called for the vote to prove that Ukraine is a democratic country. Zelenskiy would be poised for elections in March next year if it wouldn’t be for the legal hurdles amid the war and martial law.

“Finally, the waves with any things that are politically divisive must stop,” Zelenskiy said.

