(Bloomberg) -- The season of the weekly exodus from New York City to the Hamptons has officially begun. Whether it’s by helicopter, car or train, vacation mode starts every Friday afternoon, if not earlier.

Flexible work has shifted some traffic from the weekend rush into weekdays, with Montauk crash pads doubling as Zoom backgrounds. It’s also opened the door to better values and availability for accommodations—where weekend bookings typically get snatched up months ahead of time. If you’re heading out on a Tuesday, for instance, you can still find a wide array of places to stay, even at some of the most exciting new hotels around.

“Midweek stays are a great way to increase value,” says Michael Nenner, executive vice president of Gurney’s Resorts, which runs the well-loved Gurney’s Montauk.

The discounts aren’t enormous—at Gurney’s, room rates can dip around 5% midweek—but you may save money in other ways. Treatments at the massive Seawater Spa also tend go on sale, for example, with discounts that average 11%. Another bonus is the increased odds of prime-time dinner reservations at posh spots such as Si Si or Le Bilboquet.

Kristen Reynolds, president and CEO of the local tourism board Discover Long Island, points out another trend that’s working in favor of consumers: the rise of hotels that have beach access but aren’t properly on the beach. She says they’re good places to look for both value and last-minute getaways. If all else fails, she says, consider booking after Labor Day—warm temperatures should persist, even as demand falls.

Whether you’re planning a weekend escape or a longer trip out east, these stylish hotels still have availability as of press time and provide an excellent way to experience the best the Hamptons have to offer.

Montauk Yacht Club

Formerly the site of Gurney’s Star Island, Montauk Yacht Club is new to the hotel scene in the Hamptons this year. It’s one of the larger hotels out east, with 107 guest rooms, including several suites with separate sofa beds—ideal for families. Guests can choose from three pools to lounge around or head to the private beach for a swim; for something more active, there are tennis and pickleball courts.

One thing held over from Gurney’s is the popular seafood restaurant Showfish, which serves butter poached lobster, fluke ceviche and limoncello spritzes by the water. Doubles from $495

Canoe Place Inn & Cottages, Hampton Bays

The property’s history dates all the way back to 1697—it describes itself as America’s oldest inn—but these days Canoe Place has been reimagined as a modern oasis, with all the requisite luxuries. Only a few original features were preserved (including the brick fireplace in the Bottle Room), leaving the vibe contemporary and polished.

Stay in any of the five cottages or 20 suites, and you’ll be surrounded by gardens in the waterfront hamlet of Hampton Bays. It’s the closest option to New York City, so you won’t need to contend with the notoriously congested traffic for too long. There’s shuttle service to the shore and various activities on offer, from horseback riding on the beach to wine tours of the North Fork. Doubles from $645

Gurney’s Montauk

If you’re planning to do the Hamptons without a car, Gurney’s is an excellent place to base yourself, since it has everything on-site. The 2,000-foot-long private beach has always been its primary attraction, but other highlights include the bustling Beach Club; its Italian restaurant, Scarpetta; and the sprawling Seawater Spa, which underwent a huge renovation last season.

Like many long-established properties, Gurney’s is constantly reinventing itself, and this year it’s unveiled a collection of luxurious cottages right on the beach—with up to three bedrooms, kitchens, fireplaces and terraces. They’re now the best hotel offering for families and larger groups in town. Doubles from $668

Shou Sugi Ban House, Water Mill

It used to be that this wellness-focused spa retreat was just for adults—or a $400,000-per-month rental during peak Covid-19—but a new inn and two additional residences adjacent to the main building have rounded out its offerings for all ages. The new accommodations maintain the same sophisticated, minimalist style as the original rooms and have equal access to the pool and signature daily breakfast, designed by Nordic superstar chef Mads Refslund (of Noma and tableware fame). Another addition this season is a new menu of biodynamic wines, which is good news for guests who want something with a little more kick than green tea. Studios from $2,720

The Pridwin, Shelter Island

Originally built in 1927, this grand dame has been revamped by the team behind Baron’s Cove and is now open for its first full season after an extensive two-year renovation. The latest iteration features charming, vintage-style decor and a large pool overlooking Crescent Beach, plus a huge range of activities both on water (paddleboarding, sailing, fishing) and on land (biking, tennis). There’s even a library and a game room—useful if the weather turns south.

As for the rooms, there are 33 in the main building and 16 individual cottages, all of which have been lovingly restored with interiors by Colleen Bashaw of Brown Hall Design, featuring wicker chairs, botanical-themed prints and calming neutral tones. Doubles from $639

EHP Resort & Marina, East Hampton

This two-year-old resort is most revered for its buzzy restaurants, Si Si and Sunset Harbor—the latter is new this year, with a Nobu-style menu that serves dressed-up sushi for a similarly well-dressed crowd. Its four suites and 13 duplex cottages, however, fly surprisingly under the radar.

The suites and cottages are located in separated buildings scattered across nine acres of East Hampton’s Springs hamlet, and seem more like private homes than hotel rooms, with fully equipped kitchens, dining tables, spacious bedrooms and Acqua di Parma products in the bathrooms. All have access to a full slate of amenities (the white-on-white loungers at the pool are dreamy) and a cafe overlooking the marina. The separation helps ensure peace and quiet at night, when DJs spin on the pool deck. Doubles from $650

The Roundtree, Amagansett

Sylvia Wong, who transformed this boutique bed-and-breakfast just before the pandemic hit, says she wanted guests to feel as though they were “visiting the beautiful home of a friend who is a generous host.” The property is indeed intimate, with five stand-alone cottages, eight guest rooms and—new this year—a 2,200-square-foot shingle-style Main House with two bedrooms and a spacious kitchen and living area. Wong has also just completed a separate four-bedroom Beach House, located in the Amagansett Dunes.

For those at the main property, the Atlantic is a quick ride away by golf cart; guests get full service on the beach, including umbrellas, chairs and cooler bags filled with sparkling waters. In the evenings, there’s an ice cream happy hour (a hit with the many families who check in) and s’mores by the firepit. Expect to eat dinner elsewhere: The hotel provides continental breakfast only. Christian’s by Wolffer Estate and Il Buco are excellent choices nearby. Doubles from $795

