(Bloomberg) -- Argentina was cut to restricted default by Fitch Ratings after the country missed a final deadline to make a $500 million interest payment on Friday.

The nation’s long-term foreign-currency issuer rating was reduced to RD from C on Tuesday, according to a statement. S&P Global said it downgraded its rating on four Argentine dollar-denominated bonds to default from CC.

The announcements came after the country failed to pay interest due on three sovereign bonds within the grace period that expired on May 22. The government, which is locked in negotiations with bondholders to restructure $65 billion in overseas securities, will continue talks with creditors to reach a negotiated settlement, Economy Minister Martin Guzman said in an interview Friday.

“This marks an event of default under Fitch’s criteria with respect to the sovereign’s Issuer Default Rating (IDR) as well as the individual issue ratings of the affected securities,” Fitch wrote in the statement.

The company added that the rating could be lifted in the event Argentina and its creditors reached a deal on restructuring.

“Should this operation normalize relations with the international financial community, in Fitch’s view, it would result in the upgrade of the sovereign’s ratings out of ‘RD’ to a level consistent with its credit fundamentals on a forward-looking basis,” the company said.

Last week, Moody’s Investors Service maintained Argentina’s credit rating at “Ca,” a rating consistent with significant expected losses for investors as the country renegotiates its debt, Moody’s Senior Credit Officer Gabriel Torres said.

Guzman said the country would improve the terms of its offer to restructure the debt, but didn’t give any details on his plans in an interview at his office on Friday evening. Discussions with creditor groups continue, he said, adding that the latest proposals from bondholders have shrunk the gap between the two sides.

“These bonds will remain at ‘D’ pending conclusion of the debt renegotiations that are currently underway,” S&P wrote in a statement.

The South American nation is burdened by inflation near 50%, and its economy was shrinking even before the pandemic hit. The government has said Argentina needs $40 billion in debt relief to set it back on the path to sustainable growth, and officials have been in talks with bondholders for two months.

