(Bloomberg) -- Landlords tend to rely on the months of May through August -- when New York City is swarming with new college graduates -- to fill rental units at higher prices before temperatures, and appetites for moving, cool. But this summer is shaping up to be a cruel one for Manhattan apartment owners. Last month, the borough’s median rent fell 1.3 percent from a year earlier to $3,307, marking the second straight July with a decline and following a 2.8 percent year-over-year drop in June, according to a report by appraiser Miller Samuel Inc. and brokerage Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

