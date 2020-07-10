(Bloomberg) --

The furious rebound in the U.S. equity market over the last few months runs the risk of turning into a “melt-up,” according to Wells Fargo strategist Anna Han. She joins the latest “What Goes Up” podcast to discuss what’s driving the surge and why it’s worrying.Some highlights of the conversation:“It’s this exuberance. It’s investor risk-seeking that sort of gets ahead of itself. And when it does, you’re not sure exactly how long can it go. But you know that it’s more of a destabilizing push up higher in equities rather than a positive, encouraging move in the equity market. And so we’ve been suspecting that the risk of a melt-up is getting higher. Because when you’ve got zero rates, you’ve got massive accommodation both monetary and fiscal, and you have improving sentiment and you’re seeing data economically, jobs, manufacturing, not just domestically but globally, improving, it’s going to spur that sort of risk seeking. And we’re worried that's getting a little ahead of itself.”

