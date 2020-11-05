(Bloomberg) -- Is it time to bench Ezekiel Elliott? The question was unfathomable just a few weeks ago. Now it needs to be asked.

A consensus top three pick in this year’s fantasy draft, the Dallas running back has struggled since teammate Dak Prescott went down with a season ending injury.

Take a look at the stats. Before the injury, the Cowboys averaged more than 30 points a game. In the past three, Dallas has scored just one touchdown. In his first four games, Elliott averaged 22 fantasy points. Since Prescott’s injury, Elliott is averaging 8.8 points per game.

On the positive side, Elliott is still getting his touches. In two of the past three games, he has handled the ball 20 times.

Looking ahead to the Cowboys schedule, Elliott will face three of the toughest defenses in the league: the Steelers, Ravens, and 49ers. For now, consider Zeke to be a matchup play depending on the opponent. I’m benching him against the Steelers this week.

Here’s how our week eight picks did:

Bulls

WR: Brandon Aiyuk: (Actual 23.1, Proj. 13.1)

WR: Travis Fulgham: (Actual 19.8, Proj. 13.9)

Bears

QB: Teddy Bridgewater: (Actual 13.04, Proj. 18.5)

RB: Kareem Hunt: (Actual 9.3, Proj. 20.6)

RB: Le’Veon Bell: (Actual 6.8, Proj. 9.7)

TE: Jimmy Graham: (Actual 3.3, Proj. 9.1)

Low Volatility

QB: Ryan Tannehill: (Actual 18.3, Proj. 19.6)

TE: Rob Gronkowksi: (Actual 14.1, Proj. 12.1)

Week Nine Value Picks

QB: Josh Allen: The Bills signal caller is struggling and has not thrown a touchdown the past two games. But, Allen gets the Seahawks this week. They’re giving up the most passing yards in the NFL. (Projected for 21.9 points)

QB: Matthew Stafford: It must be pointed out that the Lions quarterback may miss the game because of Covid-19. That decision will be made Sunday. If he plays, his opponent Minnesota has given up 10 touchdown passes in the past three games. If Stafford sits, my value pick changes to Justin Herbert. (17.9 points)

RB: David Johnson: The Texans are facing the Jaguars. Jacksonville is giving up the fifth most rushing yards per game this season. (14.8 points)

RB: Chase Edmonds: The Cardinals running back will start for the injured Kenyan Drake. Will see a lot of touches against the Dolphins this week. (16.5 points)

WR: Adam Thielen: Looking for plenty of points in the Vikings-Lions game. Teams will stack the box against Dalvin Cook, so Thielen should receive plenty of targets. (17 points)

WR: Robby Anderson: The Panthers play the high-flying Chiefs. Will have to throw a lot to catch up. (16 points)

TE: Hunter Henry: The Chargers have a star in quarterback Justin Herbert. Henry has not seen as many targets lately, but predicting a rebound performance against the Raiders. (10.7 points)

TE: T.J. Hockenson: May see more passes from Matthew Stafford due to Kenny Golladay’s injury. Hockenson got 10 targets last week. (13 points)

