(Bloomberg) -- While markets could still wilt in the face of a weakening economy, Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co, said that investors should be grabbing defensive opportunities now. At the top of his list are three tech giants: Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc.

“Those stocks have already gotten knocked down, they’ve gotten much cheaper than a lot of other tech names,” Maley said on Bloomberg Radio Wednesday morning. “If the broad market falls further, like I think it will, these stocks will also fall a little bit, too, but if you buy them every single month for really, the rest of the year, you’ll be able to get a nice little base of shares by the end of the year. You’ll be sitting nicely for the next year and beyond.”

Maley said the Federal Reserve will continue to shrink its balance sheet, making it tough for markets to rally much in 2022, especially near the next quarterly earnings season, which starts in July. Firms could lower earnings expectations and that “could be a catalyst” for a tough June, he said.

Maley does not think the stock market has priced in the end of the Fed’s quantitative easing. It is still “well above the underlying fundamentals” at 17 times earnings given rising interest rates and a weaker economy, he said.

So why would a bearish analyst be looking to buy Amazon and the parent companies of Google and Facebook?

“There are other big cap tech names that are still vulnerable,” Maley said, but those three are great companies that have become more reasonably priced and are “going to be the better play” in the long term.

“The Fed pushed things too far” by leaving high levels of liquidity on long past the economy’s emergency, he said. “So we have to go through the pain of the reset of that process. It’s going to be painful, but it’s normal, it’s healthy. And if you kind of pick your spots here and there, you can come out of the other side very, very strongly.”

