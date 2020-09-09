(Bloomberg Opinion) -- In the wake of continuing public protests against police brutality, politicians of both parties are calling for the end of the "qualified immunity" that makes it difficult to sue officers and, often, the departments that employ them. But in the midst of such ferment it’s easy to overlook the larger problem: sovereign immunity itself. The doctrine that the government can’t be sued without its consent creates all kinds of bad incentives, just as it would with a private entity. A recent decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit helps illustrate why.

Suppose it’s the future and everybody’s flying again. As you go through security at the airport, you’re injured when a Transportation Security Officer handles you too roughly. If this were the lobby of an office building or the entrance to a stadium, you wouldn’t care about suing the guards. You’d sue management, both to get the incentives right (“Hey, we should train our guards better!”) and because, well, that’s where the money is.

But in this case, the harm was caused by employees of a federal agency, and the government cannot be sued without its consent. When we talk about qualified immunity, we’re discussing suits against the particular individuals who caused the harm — and whose wealth is likely small. When we talk about sovereign immunity, we mean suing the employer — in this case, the government — which is, after all, where the money is.

All of which brings us back to the 8th Circuit’s decision in Iverson v. Transportation Security Administration, handed down in late August.

The plaintiff alleged that as he passed through airport security using crutches, he was subjected to a pat-down search, during which a Transportation Security Officer “pulled him forward and then abruptly let go,” causing him to fall and suffer an injury. Specifically, the plaintiff claimed that the TSO committed battery, which is an intentional tort. And he went where the money is, suing not the TSO but the Transportation Security Administration. In response, the agency pled sovereign immunity.

Ordinarily sovereign immunity would be a complete defense. But Congress years ago enacted the Federal Tort Claims Act, which waives sovereign immunity in a limited set of situations. One of those situations involves intentional torts arising from the “acts or omissions of investigative or law enforcement officers of the United States Government.” This is known as the “law enforcement proviso,” and was added by Congress in 1974 to make it easier to sue the federal government for the misdeeds of those who enforce its laws.

To get around the proviso, the TSA argued that those who screen passengers are not law enforcement officers. You might find the argument implausible, but the trial court dismissed the lawsuit on exactly this ground. In late August the Eighth Circuit reversed, meaning that the case can proceed to trial.

All well and good. But nothing is settled. One federal appellate court has held that TSOs are not law enforcement officers within the meaning of the proviso, and several federal district courts have strongly implied the same.(1)Judges who rule this way argue that Congress, in adopting the proviso, had in mind the far more serious abuses by federal agents that were just coming to public attention during the 1970s, particularly a series of illegal, warrentless raids in southern Illinois.

But the larger problem isn’t divination of the congressional intention. The larger problem is that in the absence of the statute, there could be no lawsuit, even by victims of intentional torts. The hypothetical management company whose employees rough up a visitor to a private building would have to pay; the federal government would not. The distinction creates perverse incentives.

I’ve long been a critic of policies that force private companies to comply with rules the government wouldn’t dream of applying to itself. But here the distinction is particularly egregious. Consider: Why must the management company pay? Because its right to employ private security to guard its premises does not extend to imposing on others the costs of its exercise of that right. The company, in the jargon of tort law, must internalize the social costs of its actions. Potential tort liability reduces the incentive to behave recklessly. Once the company knows that it’s liable for the wrongs done by the guards in the lobby, it can make a rational decision about how much to invest in training them better.

Forcing the company to make that decision gets the incentives right. Sovereign immunity protects the government from having to make the same calculations private entities must make, and thus gets the incentives wrong. Absent the potential for liability, the government will take fewer precautions, so more people will be harmed and not compensated.

The same argument applies to the headline-grabbing cases in which people try to sue for injuries inflicted by police, only to be stymied by the doctrine of qualified immunity. The courts created the doctrine through statutory interpretation, meaning that Congress can change it. But no matter how broadly new legislation might be drawn, the constitutional doctrine of sovereign immunity, which the Supreme Court has made a nearly unbreachable wall, will often protect the agencies that employ the officers from suit. And if the employers can't be sued, we'll never get the incentives right.

Sovereign immunity is a relic of other times. One can trace it to the proposition that the king may not be sued; or one can point to the concern around the time of the nation’s founding that if the new and fragile government could be sued, it would swiftly be destroyed. But the U.S. Supreme Court has assured us that the old rule that the king can do no wrong “was rejected at the birth of the republic”; and however delicate the American government might have been a quarter millennium ago, it has since grown into the mightiest force on the planet.

What’s left as justification? The usual potpourri: A waste of dollars better spent elsewhere. A distraction from the serious work of governing. But private employers manage to make their way despite similar concerns. That leaves the all-time favorite — every country in the world does it! — an argument that might be important for international reciprocity but has no relation to lawsuits against the government by its own citizens. If tort liability makes private businesses behave better, it ought to have the same effect on public agencies.

We shouldn’t require a Tort Claims Act, with all its ponderous and confusing byways and dead ends. We shouldn’t require those alleging injury by states or municipalities to fuss around with qualified immunity. Given their scope and power, governments should be liable for the torts of their employees to the same extent that any private employer would be.

(1) Although this precise issue has never arisen at the U.S. Supreme Court, the justices have read the proviso broadly.

