It’s Tough Being a Blue City in a Red State: Big Take Podcast

Bloomberg Businessweek national political correspondent Joshua Green joins this episode to describe a political phenomenon that’s emerging in parts of the US: red states encroaching on blue cities. In Nashville, Austin and elsewhere, Republican legislatures have successfully used supermajorities to block liberal reforms and enact conservative policies.

