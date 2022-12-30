It Takes an Iron Will to Create a Fitness Empire Out of Kettlebells

(Bloomberg) -- A decade ago, kettlebells were the misfit of the free weights world, overshadowed by the ease and familiarity of using dumbbells and barbells.

Yet the humble hunk of metal has become the fulcrum of multimillion-dollar company Kettlebell Kings, the leading kettlebell manufacturer and wholesale supplier in the world. It has partnerships with high-profile trainers and such gym chains as Life Time, 24 Hour Fitness and Anytime Fitness.

Success wasn’t always set in stone—or in this case, cast iron—but Chad Price, founder and managing partner, always had an ironclad work ethic and the kind of mettle any burgeoning company requires to get off the ground.

He says that leadership mentality was hardwired from his youth. His parents were 17 at his birth, and they got him into Rice University on a full scholarship. “It gave me a unique perspective that forced me to take responsibility for not only my well-being but the people around me,” Price says. “I’ve been grown since I was 12 years old in my mind.”

Sports served as a North Star for him as a kid, and he rose to positions of power: captain in football, point guard in basketball. Attributes intrinsic to athletics—camaraderie, discipline, teamwork—later became keys to Price’s entrepreneurial philosophy. He excelled at keeping a team together, setting a high bar and making everyone play as hard as possible.

Price was also exposed early to the inner machinations of a company, working for his aunt’s small business as a teen. He knew he would want to oversee an operation, whether his or someone else’s. But during his time at Rice—double majoring in sports management and managerial studies—he realized that the politics of corporate America—and the cutthroat manner it takes to excel—weren’t for him.

When Price looked to create his own business out of college, the convergence of fitness, health and wellness was an obvious avenue, as was leveraging the network he’d created at Rice. He turned to his buddy Jay Perkins and to Nehemiah Heard, a friend of a friend, to create not just a company but a self-sustaining community of people who could rally around a common cause.

So why kettlebells? The market wasn’t saturated, he says. “Kettlebells were at the top of a short list because they were just becoming mainstream and there wasn’t much competition.”

Although comparatively few people were interested in the weights, they were fanatics. The company also partnered with top organizations such as American Kettlebell Alliance and Orange County Kettlebell.

The problem was that they knew nothing about kettlebells.

At first, Price and his partners thought Kettlebell Kings would be a superstore selling a multitude of brands and providing helpful information to buyers. Six to eight months in, they learned that the vendors didn’t necessarily know what they were doing, and the quality wasn’t impressive.

Price has a background in construction. He worked as a project manager installing stadium seating for the superdome in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina and for UFCU Disch-Falk Field at the University of Texas, Austin, so he understood metals.

Once he realized that kettlebells are basically iron with paint or a protective coating, his company shifted to purchasing and building its own lineup.

Kettlebell Kings would give samples to a network of 10 to 12 people with whom it had a relationship, or had sponsored, to get feedback, then refine and revise many more times. The end product was uniquely designed and tailored to the kettlebell community, setting the brand apart as one that offered something premium.

Refinement became an obsession. For example, most brands weld on the handle, leaving the bells more susceptible to breaking. But Kettlebell Kings’ Powder Coat weight (a nine-pound option starts at $63) is crafted from a single piece of cast iron. The team also found that lifters preferred powder coating on the handle, compared to a matte or e-coat finish, for a stronger grip. It holds chalk better and adds traction when palms start sweating.

Even the process of painting the powder coating was optimized over time to make the product more durable for intense use (as in gyms). Kettlebell Kings employs a chemical-cleaning treatment before the paint is applied to bare metal to ensure better adhesion by eradicating dust and debris.

The name Kettlebell Kings came from the trio’s desire to create a premium, fit-for-a-king lineup. Focusing on one type of well-executed product was a winning strategy, as was eschewing brick-and-mortar stores (a “trophy,” Price says) for an e-commerce model that sold directly to customers online.

Success came with a few speed bumps.

Finding investment for an e-commerce brand was difficult enough in 2012, but navigating the traditional routes was even more challenging for a startup by Black entrepreneurs. “Establishments will find a reason you don’t qualify,” Price says. “It has to be a world-changing idea, you need to know someone personally or you need a representative banks will respect and ‘feel comfortable’ giving that kind of money to.”

The team had relationships with a multitude of major banks, but ultimately had to settle for a local credit union, Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union.

Working overseas was a major challenge as well. The company once received an entire container of the wrong type of kettlebell and realized that, as a fledgling, there was little it could do to enforce standards—just negotiate with a trader and leverage the money they’d put up.

“When you’re ordering $2,000 worth of product, that same manufacturer might be working with Nissan so they don’t really care about you; they’re rewarded for selling you the cheapest product,” Price says. “That’s why most businesses fail in the first year.”

Kettlebell Kings slowly gained momentum after hitting the $1 million mark in sales. Shipping rates got better. Manufacturers in China asked to meet, rather than ignoring emails. Banks finally began to provide a higher level of support, a process that took more than five years.

“It opens your eyes and makes you think, ‘What happens when we hit $5 million? What else do we not understand, and how are we not taking advantage of whatever we’re supposed to be negotiating as a company of this size now?’”

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit and set off a sales boom in the home fitness category, Kettlebell Kings sold out of everything—approximately four months’ worth of inventory—in 20 minutes. “We could have had 10 times the number of sales if we had the funding or relationships to get the inventory,” Price says.

Without product, Kettlebell Kings pivoted to focus on digital offerings. It created a live schedule, whereby trainers provided kettlebell workouts, and programs such as Kettlebell Super Shred, a four-week transformation program created by kettlebell specialists Funk Roberts and Angela Roberts.

That change positioned the company for something else: a multimillion-dollar acquisition in November 2021 by Factory14, a global e-commerce platform based in Madrid that finances and scales digital consumer brands. “We knew we had to take on serious funding to really grow the company if we ever wanted to see life-changing money for the people who started the brand,” Price says.

Soon after, in April 2022, Factory14 was acquired by rival Amazon.com aggregator Razor Group in a second multimillion-dollar deal. The Berlin-based conglomerate owns more than 90 brands, and Price and Perkins will stay on for at least three years to develop further procedures and strategies.

Next on deck is international and digital expansion. The team switched to Chase Bank because Randolph Brooks lacked the international capabilities for global expansion. Having established Kettlebell Kings in Europe and Australia, Price and his team are looking to expand further in France, Germany and the UK, as well as India, Japan and China.

“We’re on a blitz if, you will,” Price says.

