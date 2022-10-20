(Bloomberg) -- The board of state-owned ITA Airways on Thursday confirmed its decision to strip Chairman Alfredo Altavilla of his powers, escalating a boardroom fight just as the troubled airline attempts to go ahead with a planned sale.

The board had already voted on Oct. 12 to remove key responsibilities from the chairman, including the ability to pursue alliance deals, but it was unclear whether the decision had been legally effective, leaving the company in limbo. The responsibilities have now been given to Chief Executive Officer Fabio Lazzerini.

The board said in a statement that ITA’s main mission is to focus on the industrial plan, consolidating results that have been “better than expected” and protecting workers.

Altavilla, a former Fiat manager, was appointed in June of last year with a mandate to find a partner for the airline by the end of this year. While he reportedly favored a deal led by shipping giant MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company SA along with Germany’s Deutsche Lufthansa AG, the government in August chose a rival bid from an investor group led by Certares Management together with Delta Air Lines Inc. and Air France-KLM.

