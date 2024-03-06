(Bloomberg) -- Auto parts supplier Landi Renzo SpA hired Mediobanca SpA as an adviser as it weighs amending its bank debt terms as part of a new business plan, according to people familiar with the matter.

Consulting firm Roland Berger will carry out an independent business review on behalf of the banks, who are owed €100 million ($108.5 million), two of the people said, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Italian producer of alternative fuel-based engine systems for cars has repeatedly sought waivers on its debt covenants. It breached terms in 2022 and in June 2023 on credit lines worth €73 million it arranged less than a year before. Some of the debt is guaranteed by state-backed credit insurer SACE SpA.

The drafting of a new plan for the business comes after Landi Renzo reshuffled its management in 2023, with the appointment of Annalisa Stupenengo as chief executive officer and general director of the group.

Lenders agreed to waive the clauses on condition of an equity boost. The company subsequently tapped Itaca Equity Holding SpA, which underwrote the majority of a €59 million capital increase. Today, around 60% of Landi Renzo’s shares are held by a entity in which Itaca holds a minority stake and the Landi family has control. Just over a quarter of the shares are free-floating on the Milan stock exchange.

A representative for Landi Renzo said they wouldn’t comment beyond public statements. A spokesperson for Mediobanca didn’t respond to a request for comment. A representative for Roland Berger declined to comment.

The company offers a range of systems to convert cars with petrol or diesel engines to natural gas. It posted a loss of €21 million in the first half of 2023, according to an interim financial report.

