(Bloomberg) -- The longest rally in Italian bonds in five years has run into rough weather with political uncertainty making a comeback.

Benchmark 10-year yields jumped Friday, rebounding from three-year lows reached on Thursday, on a report that Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini hadn’t decided whether to hold a snap election. That’s undermining market bets that he will favor an early vote -- which could end the precarious politics the nation has seen since last year -- following his League party’s strong performance in May’s European ballot.

The yield on Italy’s 10-year bonds rose seven basis points Friday to 1.62% and the premium over its German peers increased eight basis points to 194 basis points. The securities are still on course for a seventh weekly advance, the longest run of such gains since 2014.

“The uncertainty of a general election tends to make investors cautious, hence this knee-jerk BTP selling and spread widening,” said Peter Chatwell, head of European rates strategy at Mizuho International Plc. “If a snap election is called, the likely result of a League-led center-right coalition should be viewed as a credit-positive result for” Italian bonds, known as BTPs.

Charles Diebel, head of fixed income at Mediolanum S.p.A. holds a similar view, saying “the knee-jerk reaction to the news on Italian politics is for people to back off BTPs.” After the recent run of gains in anticipation of fresh monetary easing by the European Central Bank, “there are willing profit takers,” he said.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella wants Salvini to make up his mind, with any new government to be in place by October to deal with the 2020 budget and deficit negotiations with the European Commission, according to an official who asked not to be named on confidential plans.

To contact the reporter on this story: James Hirai in London at jhirai3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ven Ram at vram1@bloomberg.net, Anil Varma

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.