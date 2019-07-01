(Bloomberg) -- Italian bond investors are growing increasingly confident that the nation will avoid punishment from the European Union over its budget.

The securities surged Monday to send benchmark yields below 2% for the first time since May 2018, another milestone in their comeback from a selloff last year sparked by a burgeoning budget deficit. The debt still offers investors the highest yields in the euro area after Greece.

Italian bonds have enjoyed a change of fortunes over the past couple of months as the prospect of more stimulus from the European Central Bank combines with a more conciliatory attitude from the government. Officials, including the nation’s Finance Minister Giovanni Tria, have been adamant that spending will remain within the EU’s rules.

“Italy has given the Commission enough to stand down for now, and in any case the Council will not pick this fight now,” wrote Imogen Bachra and Giles Gale, strategists at NatWest Markets. “Markets are in desperate need of yield. Per unit of credit, Italy is very cheap.”

Benchmark 10-year yields dropped 10 basis points to 1.99%, adding to the debt’s four-week rally, the longest run of gains since March. NatWest recommended investors buy five-year bonds versus their German peers, to target that spread falling to 160 basis points. It fell nine basis points on Monday to 192 basis points.

Tria told reporters at the Group-of-20 summit in Japan that he expected a positive outcome from the Commission. The cabinet is set to meet Monday evening to approve an update to the budget to take into account the country’s better-than-expected fiscal performance in the first half of the year. Higher revenues and lower spending on welfare programs mean the 2019 deficit should stand at 2.1%, in line with previous commitments.

That might be enough for the Commission, but when the EU executive meets on Tuesday its focus will mostly be on the government’s plans for 2020. League leader Matteo Salvini, the dominant force in Italy’s populist coalition, has reaffirmed a pledge to cut taxes for about 15 billion euros, complicating Tria’s attempts to find a compromise with Brussels.

Still, for the bond market, any immediate reduction of tension adds another reason to buy after ECB President Mario Draghi last month raised the prospect of a renewal of its asset-purchase program, for which Italy would be one of the biggest beneficiaries. A number of nations across Europe now have much of their debt yielding less than 0%, also pushing investors into riskier assets such as Italian debt.

“The rally is more evidence of what happens when core and semi-core markets become negative yielding in 10-year-and-longer maturities,” said Peter Chatwell, head of European rates strategy at Mizuho International Plc. “Italian debt sustainability improves in a negative-yield regime.”

