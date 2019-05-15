Italian Bonds Decline as Fears of Fiscal Deficit Take Root Again

(Bloomberg) -- Italian bonds tumbled for a third day, pushing German yields to the lowest level since 2016, amid investor concerns of a renewed budget battle with the European Union.

Two-year bonds led the slide Wednesday, driving demand for German bunds, widely seen as a haven. Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has ratcheted up rhetoric in recent days, saying he would be prepared to see the country’s deficit rise above EU limits if it were to boost employment.

Investors are still favoring the bonds of Italy’s neighbors, such as Portugal and Spain, even though they have been among Europe’s best performers this year. Citigroup Inc. extended its recommendation to buy Portuguese 10-year bonds versus their Italian peers for a second time, with the latest reports on the country’s deficit stoking another wave of selling pressure.

“On BTPs, we continue to target further widening to 300 basis points versus bunds in 10s on weak growth prospects and renewed politicization of the deficit,” wrote Citigroup strategists led by Jamie Searle.

Italy two-year yields surged 11 basis points to 0.79%, the highest level since December. German 10-year yield fell three basis points to minus 0.1%, the lowest level since October 2016.

