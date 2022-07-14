(Bloomberg) -- Italian government bonds slid as political turmoil put Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government at risk of collapse, potentially leading to an early election.

The yield on 10-year Italian notes rose eight basis points to 3.23%. Equivalent German bonds were little changed, increasing the yield differential between the two to 208 basis points, the widest in a month.

Giuseppe Conte told lawmakers late Wednesday that his Five Star Movement, the second-biggest group in Draghi’s coalition, would boycott the confidence vote, which the government called over an aid package. Draghi signaled that he would resign if Conte walked out on the ballot. While there are uncertainties at the moment, the risk of Italian politics leading to a spread blowout is something investors are used to.

“Italian spreads are widening this morning on more political noises,” said Mohit Kumar, a strategist at Jefferies International. “Our base case remains that the current crisis should not result in early elections as no party, including M5S, would want to go to polls when the country is facing a cost-of-living and energy crisis.”

Italian bonds have been under pressure for months from the withdrawal of the ECB’s ultra-accommodative policies as it fights record inflation. Officials at the central bank are drawing up an anti-fragmentation tool that will aim to stymie any unjustified selloff in the nation’s debt. The risk for some is that a potential removal of Draghi -- who markets welcomed -- could derail the ECB’s efforts.

“Italian politics pulls the rug under the European Central Bank,” said Davide Oneglia, director of European and global macro research at TS Lombard. “The ‘anti-fragmentation’ tool was always going to stand on shaky foundation and relatively quiet Italian politics was a prerequisite for it to work. Some market panic seems in order.”

